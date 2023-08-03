AMS AG (XVTX:AMS) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 8.55

The average one-year price target for AMS AG (XVTX:AMS) has been revised to 8.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 8.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.90 to a high of 17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.94% from the latest reported closing price of 6.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMS AG. This is an increase of 246 owner(s) or 221.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMS is 0.56%, an increase of 201.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 423,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 97,674K shares representing 37.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,601K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,076K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares, representing an increase of 89.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 1,310.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,799K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 8.25% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 16,288K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,284K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 7.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.