Ams AG Boosts Takeover Offer For Osram Licht To EUR 41 Per Share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ams AG announced Friday a EUR 2.50 per share higher all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht AG of EUR 41.00 per share as the best and final takeover offer expiring on October 1. The offer represents a 42 percent premium over Osram's undisturbed share price of EUR 28.92. This offer is made in consideration of the indicative Third Party Offer.

"We enable Osram shareholders to benefit from our Best and Final Offer at significantly improved terms and we seek to put an end to any speculation about an uncertain Indicative Third Party Offer," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams.

All other terms and conditions of the takeover offer remain unchanged compared to the offer document published on September 3, 2019, including 62.5% acceptance threshold. ams urges all Osram shareholders to tender their shares prior to October 1, 2019.

The financing of the Best and Final Offer has been secured through a EUR 4.4 billion bridge facility fully underwritten by HSBC, UBS and BAML which will be refinanced through a combination of equity and debt issuances.

ams intends to raise EUR 1.6 billion (issue currency CHF) of new equity, which is fully underwritten by HSBC and UBS, primarily in the form of a rights issue and other equity-linked instruments.

ams expects to quickly achieve significantly lower leverage levels based on the expected strong cash flows profile of the combined group.

In mid-August, ams AG offered 38.50 euros per share for the German lighting company, outbidding private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group by 10%.

