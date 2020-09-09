AMYT

Amryt Pharma's Filsuvez succeeds in rare skin disease trial

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

Amryt Pharma said Filsuvez, a topical therapeutic gel, had demonstrated a significant increase in speed of wound healing in the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in a late-stage trial, the first treatment to do so.

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Amryt Pharma AMYT.L said Filsuvez, a topical therapeutic gel, had demonstrated a significant increase in speed of wound healing in the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in a late-stage trial, the first treatment to do so.

The British company said on Wednesday that U.S. regulatory submissions were already underway with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a request planned for priority review, and EU regulatory submission was also planned with a request for accelerated assessment.

EB is a rare, chronic and distressing genetic skin disorder that causes the skin layers and internal body linings to separate and affects infants, children and adults.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMYT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More