Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR AMYT shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Amryt were up after management announced that the European Commission has approved Filsuvez in the European Union for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients aged 6 months and older. The drug is currently the first and only approved treatment for EB patients.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $62.56 million, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMYT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lumos Pharma LUMO, finished the last trading session 1.4% higher at $7.25. LUMO has returned -7% over the past month.

Lumos' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.99. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.8%. Lumos currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

