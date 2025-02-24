$AMRX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMRX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,708,669 of trading volume.

$AMRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMRX:

$AMRX insiders have traded $AMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAUTAM PATEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,292,000 .

. JASON B. DALY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,322 shares for an estimated $490,672 .

. DEBORAH M. AUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $334,073 .

. JOHN KIELY sold 17,058 shares for an estimated $142,946

$AMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $AMRX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMRX Government Contracts

We have seen $173,571 of award payments to $AMRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

