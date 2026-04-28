AMRX Growth Drivers: Generics, Biosimilars, and Crexont

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is leaning into a playbook that can work in multiple market backdrops. The company is pairing steady demand in generics with higher-value opportunities in complex injectables, biosimilars, and branded Specialty products. A manufacturing partnership tied to glucagon-like peptide-1 therapies adds another lever that can scale without clinical development risk.

AMRX Business Mix Sets the Base

Amneal runs three segments: Affordable Medicines (retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars), Specialty (branded neurology and endocrine), and AvKARE (distribution to U.S. federal government and institutional channels). That diversification matters because it reduces dependence on any single product cycle and supports durability when pricing pressure hits parts of the portfolio.

Fiscal 2025 net revenues were $3.0 billion. Affordable Medicines produced $1.7 billion, Specialty delivered $528.5 million, and AvKARE contributed $744.7 million. The mix shows a core engine in Affordable Medicines, complemented by higher-margin Specialty and a steadier distribution stream in AvKARE.

Amneal’s 2025 Results Show Momentum

The growth cadence has been consistent across the past three years. Total revenues rose 8% in 2025, 17% in 2024, and 8% in 2023, reflecting broad-based demand and contributions from multiple parts of the business.

In 2025, Specialty revenue increased 19%, Affordable Medicines grew 4%, and AvKARE rose 12%. That breadth is important because it suggests the company is not relying on a single launch to carry results.

Profitability improved alongside revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% in 2025 and adjusted earnings per share climbed 43%, supported by gross margin expansion to about 43%.

AMRX 2026 Outlook and Key Growth Levers

After the first-quarter update, management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion. It raised adjusted EBITDA guidance to $740 million to $770 million and lifted adjusted earnings per share guidance to $0.95 to $1.05. At the midpoint, that implies modest top-line growth with continued earnings and cash flow progress.

The expected drivers are clear. Affordable Medicines is positioned to accelerate, Specialty is expected to be roughly flat, and AvKARE is focused on mix and margin rather than volume-led growth. This setup puts the burden of 2026 momentum on complex launches and execution in Affordable Medicines, while Specialty works through a known headwind.

Amneal’s Launch Pipeline in Generics

Amneal expects to launch 20 to 30 new Affordable Medicines products each year, with an emphasis on complex products. That cadence matters in generics because sustained growth often requires a steady flow of launches to offset normal price erosion and competitive entries.

Specific late-2025 and 2026 drivers include denosumab biosimilars and a generic version of Omnipaque (iohexol) injection. Management has also highlighted a biosimilar version of Xolair that is under review, positioning it as a key potential 2026 launch.

This strategy places Amneal in a competitive set that includes large generics and biosimilars specialists such as Sandoz Group AG SDZNY, which positions itself as a leading generics and biosimilars company. It also overlaps with global players like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA, which maintains a broad generics franchise.

AMRX Specialty Brands and 2026 Headwind

Specialty growth has been supported by Crexont and Unithroid, and the segment added Brekiya in the fourth quarter of 2025. Brekiya is an auto-injector for severe migraine, and Amneal believes it has peak sales potential of $50 million to $100 million as uptake builds.

The near-term issue is Rytary erosion. An authorized generic version of Rytary launched in 2025, and additional generic entrants are expected in 2026. That dynamic is the core reason management expects Specialty revenue to be roughly flat in 2026, even with continued growth from Crexont and contributions from newer brands.

Amneal’s GLP-1 Supply Deal With Pfizer

Amneal has a manufacturing and supply partnership for glucagon-like peptide-1 therapies with Metsera, which has been acquired by Pfizer. The key appeal is that it offers exposure to a fast-growing therapeutic area without Amneal taking on drug discovery and clinical development risk.

Strategically, the partnership supports Amneal’s push to scale peptide and sterile injectables infrastructure and continue shifting mix toward higher-value complex injectables. Over time, that can strengthen the quality of revenue by emphasizing products and services that typically demand more specialized manufacturing capabilities.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and Consensus

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-consensus-chart | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

AMRX Risks: Pricing, Approvals, Execution

The risk picture is centered on three issues. First is persistent U.S. generics pricing pressure, which can compress margins even when volumes rise. Second is regulatory timing and adoption risk for complex products, since delays or slower uptake can disrupt the growth algorithm. Third is the Rytary erosion cycle, which can cap Specialty performance in 2026.

Investors should monitor three markers to validate the thesis: the pace of complex approvals and launches in Affordable Medicines, evidence that Crexont and newer Specialty brands can offset the Rytary drag, and margin resilience as price erosion persists across parts of the generics market.

AMRX’s Zacks Rank

Amneal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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