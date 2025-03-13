AMRN's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Stock Down on Ratio Change Plan

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN reported a loss of 12 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. The company had reported a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges, the company reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with break-even earnings reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $62.3 million, comprehensively beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35 million. However, revenues declined 17% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, owing to lower product revenues.

More on AMRN's Q4 Earnings

Net product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, in the fourth quarter, were $60.1 million, down 15% year over year.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa totaled $44.2 million, declining almost 32% from the year-ago quarter’s level as rising generic competition continued to hurt sales volumes and price. The drug’s U.S. sales beat our model estimate of $20.5 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $4 million compared with $1.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues in rest of the world were $11.9 million compared with $4.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Licensing and royalty revenues came in at $2.2 million in the fourth quarter compared with $4.2 million reported in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $37 million, down almost 15.7% year over year. This downside was due to cost optimization efforts in Amarin’s business.

Research and development expenses totaled $6 million, up around 3.4% year over year.

Amarin ended the fourth quarter with cash and investments of $294.2 million compared with $305.7 million reported in the quarter that ended September 2024. The company believes that its current cash is enough to fund the ongoing operations and support continued operations in the foreseeable future.

AMRN's Full-Year Result

For 2024, Amarin generated total revenues of $228.6 million, reflecting a decrease of 25.5% year over year.

For the same period, the company reported a loss of 20 cents per share, wider than the loss of 15 cents reported in the year-ago period.

AMRN's Plan to Initiate Ratio Change

In a separate press release, Amarin announced that it begin a ratio change on its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) from one ADS representing one ordinary share to the new ratio of one ADS representing 20 ordinary shares. The effective date of the ratio change is anticipated to be on or about April 11, 2025.

This can be attributed as the reason for the stock to decline 14.9% on March 12, following the announcement of the news.

The idea behind the ratio change is to comply with Nasdaq’s requirement of a minimum bid price per share of $1 and maintain the stock’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

