AMRN Stock Soars 37.7% in a Year: Here's What You Need to Know

Operational Restructuring & Cost Optimization

Amarin currently derives revenues from its sole marketed drug, Vascepa/Vazkepa, along with licensing and royalty revenues. The drug is available in more than 20 countries. However, sales of Vascepa in the United States have been under pressure due to increasing generic competition.

To mitigate the impact of this strong competition, Amarin has undertaken significant measures over the past year to streamline operations and reduce cost structure.

In June 2025, Amarin introduced a global restructuring program aimed at reducing the company’s operating cost structure and generating approximately $70 million in annual savings, supporting a lower operating cost structure and sustainable profitability. Investors reacted positively because this extended the company’s cash runway and reduced its overall cash burn.

International Growth of AMRN’s Vascepa

AMRN has increasingly prioritized the expansion of Vascepa in international markets, particularly across Europe and other regions where the drug continues to gain market access and reimbursement approvals. New launches and reimbursement progress in several countries have strengthened expectations for international revenue growth.

In June 2025, Amarin entered into an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based pharma company, Recordati, to commercialize Vazkepa across 59 European countries.

The company has established partnership agreements with seven regional partners providing access to nearly 100 markets. This shift toward global commercialization has fueled expectations that international sales could significantly reduce operating costs while expanding global reach. Per management, the fully partnered ex-U.S. business model should help achieve positive annual cash flow in 2026, while gradually offsetting declining U.S. revenues.

Balance Sheet Strength

The restructuring initiatives have strengthened the company’s balance sheet, reassuring investors about Amarin’s financial stability. Notably, Amarin maintained a solid cash position while remaining debt-free throughout 2025, further reducing financial risk. The company achieved positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025, earlier than its previous expectation of reaching this milestone in 2026.

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

