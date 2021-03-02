AMRN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amarin Corp plc (Symbol: AMRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.99, changing hands as low as $5.94 per share. Amarin Corp plc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.36 per share, with $16.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.09.

