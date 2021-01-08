AMRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Amarin Corp plc (Symbol: AMRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.02, changing hands as high as $6.09 per share. Amarin Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.36 per share, with $21.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.87.

