Amrize (SWX:AMRZ) Price Target Increased by 11.59% to 53.95

The average one-year price target for Amrize (SWX:AMRZ) has been revised to CHF 53,95 / share. This is an increase of 11.59% from the prior estimate of CHF 48,35 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 39,93 to a high of CHF 63,10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.53% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 44,76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amrize. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 12.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRZ is 0.37%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.06% to 259,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,927K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 13,466K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,448K shares , representing a decrease of 22.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,718K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,622K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,380K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9,675K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRZ by 8.87% over the last quarter.

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