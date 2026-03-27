Is Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amrize Ltd is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amrize Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMRZ has moved about 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 1.6%. This shows that Amrize Ltd is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6%.

The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amrize Ltd belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.1% this year, meaning that AMRZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Simpson Manufacturing is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Amrize Ltd and Simpson Manufacturing as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.