Amrize Completes Spin-off From Holcim; Debuts Public Trading On NYSE

(RTTNews) - Amrize Ltd (AMRZ), which was part of Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), Monday announced its debut as an independent, publicly traded company with the completion of its 100 percent spin-off from the parent.

The building materials supplier will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMRZ". The company leaders will mark the milestone by ringing the NYSE opening bell at 9:30 am ET. Amrize key executives will then visit sites across the U.S. and Canada.

The spin-off was completed through the distribution of a dividend-in-kind of one Amrize share for every Holcim share owned as of the close of business on June 20.

With 19,000 teammates and over 1,000 sites and distribution network, Amrize offers professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. It works in every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment.

In 2024, Amrize generated $11.7 billion in revenue, a 13 percent CAGR from 2021; and achieved $3.2 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, a 16 percent CAGR since 2021. The company has completed 36 acquisitions since 2018.

Amrize at its investor day in New York on March 25 had presented its business strategy and mid-term financial targets. As an independent, publicly traded company, it now aims to continue to deliver superior performance and value creation with above market growth, margin expansion and cash generation.

Jan Jenisch, Amrize Chairman and CEO, "With our track record of profitable growth, market-leading operations and broad range of advanced building solutions, we are ideally positioned to be the partner of choice for the professional builders of North America.."

