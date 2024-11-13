AmRest Holdings SE Prepares for 3Q 2024 Results Webcast

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024. The company will conduct a webcast with investors, providing insights into its recent performance. Interested parties can access the presentation through the company’s website or join via various international dial-in numbers.

