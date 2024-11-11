AmRest Holdings SE Executes Share Buyback Program

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE has announced the execution of a share buyback program, acquiring a significant number of its own shares from November 4 to November 8, 2024. The operations were conducted through XWAR with Banco Santander’s intermediation, reflecting the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value. This buyback could be an enticing development for investors watching AmRest’s market performance.

