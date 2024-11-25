News & Insights

Stocks

AmRest Holdings SE Completes Share Buyback Operations

November 25, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AmRest Holdings SE has announced the completion of several share buyback operations as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. The company acquired shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange between November 18 and 22, 2024, at an average price of approximately 20.80 PLN per share. These actions are part of AmRest’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into ARHOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.