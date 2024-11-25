AmRest Holdings SE Completes Share Buyback Operations

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.
AmRest Holdings SE has announced the completion of several share buyback operations as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. The company acquired shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange between November 18 and 22, 2024, at an average price of approximately 20.80 PLN per share. These actions are part of AmRest’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.
