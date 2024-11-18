AmRest Holdings Executes Share Buyback Program

AmRest Holdings SE (ARHOF) has released an update.

AmRest Holdings SE has announced the completion of a series of share acquisitions under its Buyback Program, conducted between November 12 and November 15, 2024. The transactions, executed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, involved acquiring thousands of shares at an average price of around 21 PLN per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value as the company continues to manage its stock portfolio actively.

