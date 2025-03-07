AMREP Corporation Reports Increased Net Income and Revenues for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025

AMREP Corporation reports significant net income growth for Q3 and first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to 2024.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) has reported a significant increase in net income for its fiscal third quarter ending January 31, 2025, achieving $717,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $92,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. For the first nine months of 2025, net income rose to $8,823,000, or $1.64 per diluted share, from $2,546,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Despite experiencing revenues of $7,520,000 for the third quarter, which was lower than $12,689,000 from the previous year, overall revenues for the first nine months increased to $38,516,000 compared to $31,833,000 for the same period in 2024. The company attributes revenue fluctuations to various factors related to sales transactions and property types. More detailed financial information is available in AMREP's filed Form 10-Q with the SEC.

Potential Positives

AMREP Corporation reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter, rising to $717,000 compared to $92,000 in the same period last year.

Earnings per diluted share increased to $0.13 for the third quarter, up from $0.02 over the prior year, reflecting improved profitability.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, net income more than tripled to $8,823,000, compared to $2,546,000 in the same period of the previous year, indicating strong financial growth.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2025 also increased to $38,516,000, up from $31,833,000 in 2024, showcasing a positive trend in overall sales performance.

Potential Negatives

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 decreased significantly to $7,520,000 from $12,689,000 in the same period of 2024, indicating a potential decline in demand or market challenges.

Despite increased net income, the substantial drop in quarterly revenues could raise concerns about sustainability and future growth prospects.

The press release emphasizes the variability of revenues and gross margins, suggesting that results may not be stable or predictable moving forward.

FAQ

What were AMREP Corporation's net income and earnings per share for Q3 2025?

AMREP reported a net income of $717,000, or $0.13 per diluted share for Q3 2025.

How do the Q3 2025 results compare to Q3 2024?

Net income increased from $92,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in Q3 2024 to $717,000 in Q3 2025.

What were the total revenues for AMREP in the first nine months of 2025?

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were $38,516,000.

How does AMREP's nine-month performance in 2025 compare to 2024?

The net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $8,823,000, up from $2,546,000 in 2024.

Where can I find more information about AMREP's financial performance?

More information can be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, available on their website.

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $717,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for its 2025 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2025 compared to net income of $92,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2025, AMREP had net income of $8,823,000, or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2,546,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. Revenues were $7,520,000 and $38,516,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 and $12,689,000 and $31,833,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.





More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/). As a result of many factors, including the nature and timing of specific transactions and the type and location of land or homes being sold, revenues, average selling prices and related gross margins from land sales or home sales can vary significantly from period to period and prior results are not necessarily a good indication of what may occur in future periods.





AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















Three Months Ended January 31,





















2025













2024











Revenues









$





7,520,000









$





12,689,000









































Net income









$





717,000









$





92,000









Earnings per share – basic









$





0.13









$





0.02









Earnings per share – diluted









$





0.13









$





0.02









































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic













5,321,000













5,303,000









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted













5,381,000













5,346,000



























Nine Months Ended January 31,





















2025













2024











Revenues









$





38,516,000









$





31,833,000









































Net income









$





8,823,000









$





2,546,000









Earnings per share – basic









$





1.66









$





0.48









Earnings per share – diluted









$





1.64









$





0.48









































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic













5,316,000













5,299,000









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted













5,376,000













5,341,000





















CONTACT:





Adrienne M. Uleau













Vice President, Finance and Accounting













(610) 487-0907







