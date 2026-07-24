AMREP Corporation Bottom Line Retreats In Full Year

(RTTNews) - AMREP Corporation (AXR) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.29 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $12.72 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $52.84 million from $49.69 million last year.

AMREP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.29 Mln. vs. $12.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $52.84 Mln vs. $49.69 Mln last year.

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