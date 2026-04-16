AMREP (AXR) Price Target Increased by 30.43% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for AMREP (NYSE:AXR) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 30.43% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.91% from the latest reported closing price of $27.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMREP. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 56.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXR is 0.17%, an increase of 19.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.79% to 2,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 522K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 169K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 150K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 141K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 132K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 23.99% over the last quarter.

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