AMREP (AXR) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for AMREP (NYSE:AXR) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $27.54 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.76% from the latest reported closing price of $24.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMREP. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXR is 0.15%, an increase of 16.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 2,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 519K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 169K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 141K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 129K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXR by 9.58% over the last quarter.

