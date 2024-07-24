AMREP (AXR) FY24 Earnings Decline, Revenues Record Improvement

AMREP Corporation AXR delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for fiscal 2024, indicating a 69.6% decline from the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Revenues in Detail

AMREP registered revenues of $51.4 million for fiscal 2024, up 5.5% year over year.

Solid revenues from the majority of the sources boosted the top line.

Segment Details

AMREP derives revenues from three sources — Land sale revenues, Home sale revenues and Other revenues.

For the full fiscal year, which ended on Apr 30, 2024, Land sale revenues were $26.8 million, down 12.5% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period. This primarily resulted from a decrease in revenues from the sale of developed land, which was partly offset by an increase in revenues from the sale of undeveloped land. Land sale revenues for fiscal 2024 included revenues of $7.2 million from the sale of undeveloped land, including the sale of a 147-acre property in Brighton, CO, in 2024 to one purchaser.

The Home sale revenues totaled $17.2 million in fiscal 2024, up 2.9% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period. The uptick was primarily the result of an increase in the number of homes sold, partly offset by a decrease in average selling prices and by the affordability challenges, supply-chain constraints and delays in municipal approvals and inspections.

As of Apr 30, 2024, AMREP had 64 homes in production, including 20 homes under contract, and homes under contract represented $8.7 million of expected home sale revenues when closed, subject to customer cancelations and change orders.

Other revenues were $7.4 million in fiscal 2024, up 461.2% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

AMREP Gross Margin

In fiscal 2024, the land sale gross margin was 36% compared with 42% for fiscal 2023. The change in gross margin was primarily due to higher than estimated costs associated with certain completed projects and the location, size and mix of property sold (including the sale of a 147-acre property in Brighton, CO, in 2024).

Home sale gross margins were 25% for fiscal 2024 compared with 28% for fiscal 2023. The change in gross margin was primarily due to the location, size and mix of homes sold.

Operating Expenses Analysis

General and administrative expenses increased 25.6% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period to $6.9 million in fiscal 2024.

Profitability

In fiscal 2024, income from operations totaled $7.6 million, up 30.4% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

AMREP’s net income in fiscal 2024 was $6.7 million, down 69.3% from the comparable fiscal 2023 period.

Liquidity & Debt Management

AMREP exited fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million compared with $19.9 million at the fiscal 2023-end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of fiscal 2024 was $10.7 million compared with $6.4 million a year ago.

Our Take

AMREP exited fiscal 2024 with solid top-line results. Robust Home sale revenues and Other revenues during the fiscal year were encouraging. Strong operating income were also promising.

However, dismal bottom-line results and lower Land sale revenues were discouraging. During the fiscal year, both the Land sale gross margin and Home sale gross margins contracted, which did not bode well. The company incurred a decline in its net income during fiscal 2024, which is also discouraging.

