$AMRC stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMRC stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,979,606 of trading volume.

$AMRC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMRC:

$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 4 purchases buying 6,108 shares for an estimated $58,391 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800

CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910

DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 121 shares for an estimated $1,406 .

. MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 95 shares for an estimated $1,132

$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMRC Government Contracts

We have seen $508,678,921 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AMRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$AMRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

