$AMRC stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMRC stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,979,606 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMRC:
$AMRC Insider Trading Activity
$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.
- JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528.
- JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.
- FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 4 purchases buying 6,108 shares for an estimated $58,391 and 0 sales.
- CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800
- CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910
- DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 121 shares for an estimated $1,406.
- MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 95 shares for an estimated $1,132
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,068,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,911,877
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 969,765 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,714,761
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 464,737 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,912,024
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 418,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,828,258
- RHEOS CAPITAL WORKS INC. removed 288,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,778,676
- UBS GROUP AG added 287,358 shares (+497.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,747,165
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 273,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,304,592
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMRC Government Contracts
We have seen $508,678,921 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 7, REGION 5 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $217,262,240
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGRAM ROUND 6, REGION 8 FOR IMPLEMENTA...: $140,229,695
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFROMANCE CONTRACT, NATIONAL DEEP ENERGY RETROFIT PROGAM ROUND 7, R11 PROJECT 2 FOR IMPLEM...: $39,939,634
- ENERGY SAVINGS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT FOR NORFOLK NAVAL SHIP YARD, PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA.: $18,782,598
- IGF::OT::IGF PERFORMANCE PERIOD SERVICES: $7,777,928
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$AMRC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMRC forecast page.
$AMRC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025
You can track data on $AMRC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.