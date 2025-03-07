$AMRC stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMRC stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,850,555 of trading volume.

$AMRC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMRC:

$AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,880,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 3 purchases buying 5,708 shares for an estimated $54,323 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800

CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910

DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362 .

. MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688

LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMRC Government Contracts

We have seen $493,932,561 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $AMRC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.