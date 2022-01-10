AMRC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.38, changing hands as low as $65.45 per share. Ameresco Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.70 per share, with $101.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.34.

