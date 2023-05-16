News & Insights

Markets
AMR

AMR Added as Top 5 Metals Channel Dividend Stock With 1.29% Yield

May 16, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMR, which Dividend Channel stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

AMR+Dividend+History+Chart

The Top 5 DividendRank'ed Metals Stocks »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Preferreds
 THS Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MQY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksCommodities
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.