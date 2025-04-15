$AMPY stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

Stocks
$AMPY stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,715,896 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPY:

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750
  • JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750
  • MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600
  • DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMPY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY forecast page.

