$AMPY stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPY stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,677,002 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPY:
$AMPY Insider Trading Activity
$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750
- JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750
- MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600
- DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 229,608 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,377,648
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 181,062 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,086,372
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC added 174,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $651,268
- UBS GROUP AG added 152,651 shares (+825.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $915,906
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 130,700 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $784,200
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 90,400 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,400
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 71,797 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,782
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMPY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMPY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY forecast page.
You can track data on $AMPY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.