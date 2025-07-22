$AMPY stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPY stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,060,346 of trading volume.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINT D COGHILL has made 4 purchases buying 454,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,690 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER W. HAMM purchased 77,176 shares for an estimated $283,235

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747

ERIC EDWARD DULANY (SEE REMARKS) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $20,083

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

