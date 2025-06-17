$AMPY stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPY stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,155,644 of trading volume.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPY:

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINT D COGHILL has made 3 purchases buying 304,000 shares for an estimated $997,190 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMPY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY forecast page.

You can track data on $AMPY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.