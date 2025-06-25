$AMPY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,546,276 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPY:
$AMPY Insider Trading Activity
$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINT D COGHILL has made 4 purchases buying 454,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,690 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER W. HAMM purchased 77,176 shares for an estimated $283,235
- TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750
- JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750
- MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600
- DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400
- DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747
- ERIC EDWARD DULANY (SEE REMARKS) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $20,083
$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 459,900 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,720,026
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 278,118 shares (+1137.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,040,161
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 266,947 shares (+71.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $998,381
- RANGELEY CAPITAL, LLC removed 239,000 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $893,860
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 220,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $823,951
- GWN SECURITIES INC. added 189,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $707,394
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC added 174,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $651,268
$AMPY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
