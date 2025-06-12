$AMPX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,807,502 of trading volume.

$AMPX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPX:

$AMPX insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,139 shares for an estimated $277,354 .

. SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,737 shares for an estimated $123,953 .

. CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,432 shares for an estimated $77,935 .

. JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) sold 13,527 shares for an estimated $42,382

$AMPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $AMPX stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,899,984 of award payments to $AMPX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AMPX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

