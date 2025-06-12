$AMPX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,807,502 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPX:
$AMPX Insider Trading Activity
$AMPX insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,139 shares for an estimated $277,354.
- SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,737 shares for an estimated $123,953.
- CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,432 shares for an estimated $77,935.
- JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) sold 13,527 shares for an estimated $42,382
$AMPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $AMPX stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,318,106 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,532,524
- ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC removed 969,931 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,715,806
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 935,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,507,984
- UBS GROUP AG added 934,653 shares (+532.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,504,870
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 898,302 shares (+1674.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,407,449
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 750,700 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,011,876
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 682,540 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,829,207
$AMPX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,899,984 of award payments to $AMPX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SBIR PHASE II TOPIC A234-P015. 873 AUTHORITY.: $1,899,984
$AMPX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
