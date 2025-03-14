$AMPX stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPX stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,595,723 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPX:
$AMPX Insider Trading Activity
$AMPX insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 180,233 shares for an estimated $364,398.
- KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,132 shares for an estimated $173,997.
- SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,300 shares for an estimated $90,551.
- CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,641 shares for an estimated $45,252.
$AMPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $AMPX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,200,950 shares (+327.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,962,660
- BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY added 1,457,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,081,159
- ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC removed 969,931 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,715,806
- INVESCO LTD. added 897,222 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,512,221
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 752,000 shares (+5740.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,105,600
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 717,571 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,009,198
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 631,483 shares (+238.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,768,152
$AMPX Government Contracts
We have seen $1,899,984 of award payments to $AMPX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SBIR PHASE II TOPIC A234-P015. 873 AUTHORITY.: $1,899,984
