AMP's Australian wealth management business outflows ease in third quarter

Wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday reported lower net cash outflows from its Australian wealth management arm in the third quarter.

The outflows in the three months to September were A$1.4 billion ($1.05 billion), less than the A$1.95 billion it lost a year earlier. Its assets under management rose to A$131.2 billion.

($1 = 1.3305 Australian dollars)

