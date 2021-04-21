AMP's Australia wealth business' assets under management rise by $1.2 bln
April 22 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday assets under management at its Australian wealth management business increased by A$1.6 billion ($1.24 billion) in the first quarter on better market conditions and lower outflows from pension fund mandates.
Assets under management at the unit jumped to A$125.7 billion in the three months ending March from A$124.1 billion at the end of December.
($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))
