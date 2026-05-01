Is Amprius Technologies Stock a Buy After Palisades Investment Partners Initiated a Position Worth $4.8 Million?

Key Points

Palisades Investment Partners initiated a 369,476-share position in Amprius Technologies; estimated trade value $4.82 million (based on the quarterly average price).

The quarter-end Amprius Technologies stake value rose by $6.23 million, reflecting both purchase and price appreciation.

The position represents a 1.89% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Amprius Technologies now accounts for 2.44% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies ›

What happened

Palisades Investment Partners, LLC initiated a new stake in Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), acquiring 369,476 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $4.82 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. As of March 31, 2026, the Amprius Technologies position was valued at $6.23 million. Full details are available in the SEC filing dated April 30, 2026.

What else to know

This was a new position for Palisades Investment Partners, LLC, now making up 2.44% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:SPXC: $24.68 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $11.73 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE:PKE: $11.42 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:PAY: $10.90 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWM: $8.45 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, Amprius Technologies shares were priced at $20.34, up 816.2% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by 787.89 percentage points.

Amprius Technologies reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $73.01 million and a net loss of $44.02 million for the period ending December 31, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $20.34 Market capitalization $2.89 billion Revenue (TTM) $73.01 million Net income (TTM) ($44.02 million)

Company snapshot

Amprius Technologies manufactures and distributes silicon nanowire anode lithium-ion batteries, serving aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle markets.

It generates revenue through the sale of lithium-ion battery products.

The company targets OEMs and enterprises in the aerospace, defense, and electric mobility sectors seeking high-performance energy storage solutions.

Amprius Technologies manufactures and distributes lithium-ion batteries, including products using silicon nanowire anode technology. It serves the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Los Angeles-based Palisades Investment Partners’ Q1 purchase of Amprius Technologies shares is a noteworthy event for investors, since the buy was a new stake, suggesting the investment advisory firm has a bullish outlook towards the stock.

The investment was a good move, with Amprius Technologies shares hitting a 52-week high of $22.80 in April. The stock is surging thanks to strong business performance.

Amprius exited 2025 with sales of $73.01 million, which represents jaw-dropping 202% growth over 2024. But the good news doesn’t stop there. The company expects 2026 revenue to reach at least $125 million. It announced a massive $21 million purchase order in March from a Chinese company, indicating its business in China, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle markets, is robust.

Amprius Technologies looks like a solid investment, so it’s no surprise Palisades Investment Partners decided to jump in. But with shares soaring, Amprius’ price-to-sales ratio of 35 is more than double what it was a year ago, suggesting the stock is expensive. Now looks like a good time to sell, but wait for the price to drop before deciding to buy.

Should you buy stock in Amprius Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Amprius Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amprius Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.