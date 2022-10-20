Markets
AMPX

Amprius Technologies Slides 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) are sliding more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade. The company has reported a $50 million cost-sharing grant to support the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. The shares have been

The manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm.

Currently, shares are at $9.48, down 13.96 percent from the previous close of $11.01 on a volume of 4,433,397.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular