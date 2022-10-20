Amprius Technologies Slides 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) are sliding more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade. The company has reported a $50 million cost-sharing grant to support the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. The shares have been

The manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm.

Currently, shares are at $9.48, down 13.96 percent from the previous close of $11.01 on a volume of 4,433,397.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.