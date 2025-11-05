Amprius Technologies Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close.

AMPX’s record of earnings surprises is impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 16.7%.

AMPX’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $17.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The primary cause behind top-line growth is expected to have been the addition of customers and large volumes of recurring revenues. Other factors that are likely to have benefited the top line are increasing SiCore shipments, robust market adoption in the drone market and geographic diversification.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is 6 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Despite an anticipated loss in the to be reported quarter, we are likely to witness the narrowing of loss per share on the back of strong margins facilitated by controlled research and development expenses.

What Our Model Says About AMPX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amprius Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AMPX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Affirm AFRM: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $885 million, indicating 26.7% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a 135.5% upsurge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 105.5%.

AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 35 cents in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

BTDR has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

