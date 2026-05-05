Amprius Technologies Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 43.4% on average.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amprius Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote

AMPX’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $25.7 million, implying 127.6% growth over the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Multiple factors are likely to have boosted the top line. Customer additions, coupled with strong demand and popularity of AMPX’s second-generation SiCore silicon anode batteries, are likely to have led to improved revenues. Robust growth in the drone market and geographic diversification are likely to have further supported revenue growth.

Recent changes in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which facilitates final assembly of batteries that are used in the Department of War’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), must be conducted in the United States or its allied nations and functional cell components must not be sourced from or produced by any foreign entity of concern, are likely to have further accelerated the production of the NDAA-compliant SiCore pouch cells. These changes are likely to have resulted in sustainable and recurring government contract revenues.

AMPX batteries’ consistent traction gains in the light electric vehicles (EV) market, such as e-motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes, are likely to have further boosted margins.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is 2 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 75% from the year-ago quarter’s actual loss of 8 cents. We expect expanded margins, driven by controlled research and development expenses, to have improved the bottom line and narrowed the losses.

What Our Model Says About AMPX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMPX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amprius Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, implying a 55% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Coherent beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.7% on average.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating 2.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 5.5%. Clean Harbors beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 0.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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