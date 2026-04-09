Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (AMPX.WS) Price Target Increased by 25.42% to 8.66

The average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:AMPX.WS) has been revised to $8.66 / share. This is an increase of 25.42% from the prior estimate of $6.91 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.72 to a high of $9.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.46% from the latest reported closing price of $7.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 8,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,339K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 75.73% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 683K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 676K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 58.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 85.85% over the last quarter.

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