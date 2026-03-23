Is Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amprius Technologies (AMPX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amprius Technologies is one of 238 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amprius Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPX's full-year earnings has moved 51.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AMPX has returned 130.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -12.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amprius Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FTI Consulting (FCN). The stock has returned 2% year-to-date.

In FTI Consulting's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amprius Technologies is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 109 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.6% this year, meaning that AMPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, FTI Consulting falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.6%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Amprius Technologies and FTI Consulting as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.