AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $AMPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES ($AMPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,630,000, beating estimates of $8,505,198 by $2,124,802.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMPX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $AMPX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN BORNSTEIN (President of Amprius Lab) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 180,233 shares for an estimated $364,398.
- KANG SUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,132 shares for an estimated $173,997.
- SANDRA WALLACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,300 shares for an estimated $90,551.
- CONSTANTIN IONEL STEFAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,641 shares for an estimated $45,252.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,200,950 shares (+327.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,962,660
- BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY added 1,457,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,081,159
- ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC removed 969,931 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,715,806
- INVESCO LTD. added 897,222 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,512,221
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 752,000 shares (+5740.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,105,600
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 717,571 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,009,198
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 631,483 shares (+238.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,768,152
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $1,899,984 of award payments to $AMPX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SBIR PHASE II TOPIC A234-P015. 873 AUTHORITY.: $1,899,984
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPX forecast page.
