Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Price Target Increased by 13.82% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.82% from the prior estimate of $17.92 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from the latest reported closing price of $17.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 20.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.05%, an increase of 14.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 67,878K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,678K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 57.29% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,393K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares , representing a decrease of 29.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,195K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 7.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,099K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,955K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 31.05% over the last quarter.

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