Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook

It has taken time, but Amprius Technologies' (NYSE: AMPX) strategy execution is paying off, amplifying its hypergrowth outlook. Among critical details coming out of its Q4 2025 earnings report was better-than-expected guidance pointing to another year of solid gains.

Guidance expects revenue growth to slow, but to a hyper-70%+ pace, and the guidance is likely to be cautious.

Follow-on contracts, new clients, improved execution, an expanding manufacturing footprint, and full compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) position it well.

Other details included a one-time charge related to the discontinued lease of a Colorado facility. Originally intended to serve as the manufacturing base, Amprius has since shifted to a contract manufacturing model for its high-tech batteries, relying on third-party manufacturers.

The charge, a one-time event, lightens the balance sheet and improves cash-flow visibility as the company strengthens its manufacturing base. Three South Korean battery manufacturers and one U.S.-based manufacturer were recently added to the network, putting the company on track for full NDAA-compliance and accelerating government business this year.

Amprius Accelerates its Profitability Outlook in 2026

Amprius Technologies had an electrifying quarter, with revenue growth exceeding 137% year-over-year (YOY) and outpacing consensus by more than 1000 basis points (bps). Strength was driven by new and existing clients and execution, with client and contract wins pointing to additional strengths in 2026.

Margin news was another catalyzing detail. The company’s revenue leverage, improved operating model, and operational quality drove significant improvements across the board. Gross margin widened by 4500 bps to 24%, coming in positive, driving a 365% YOY improvement in gross profits (also positive), and the first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

The company continues to burn cash, but there is an upside as losses contracted sharply and are expected to continue improving over the subsequent quarters. As it stands, analysts forecast an inflection to adjusted profits in Q1 2027, but it may happen by the end of 2026, and the company is guiding for positive adjusted EBITDA.

Analysts Point to 60% Upside Potential and Long-Term Highs

Analysts have been slow to respond to Amprius’ Q4 results, but bullish trends leading into the report will likely strengthen in its wake.

Data reveal coverage increasing to nine analysts on a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis, sentiment firming to Moderate Buy with an 88% Buy-side bias, and price targets rising.

The consensus price target forecasts more than 30% upside from the pre-release closing price, while the high-end range, set by Northland Securities last year and reaffirmed by Needham in January, suggests an additional 25% upside is possible.

Institutions provide another catalyst for this market. Institutional interest remains light at 5% as of early March, but the trend is strengthening. Institutional buying spiked in Q4 2025 and remained strong in Q1 2026, providing a tailwind for the price action.

This is significant in that ownership is increasing, but also because of the short interest. Short interest spiked in late 2025 and early 2026, setting the market up for a short-covering rally and/or short squeeze.

No Red Flags in AMPX’s Balance Sheet: Green Flags in Its Price Action

Amprius' balance sheet provides no red flags for investors. The company is well-capitalized, has net cash relative to total liabilities, and has increased shareholder equity in 2025. Equity increased by nearly 50%, leaving leverage at ultra-low levels and the company well-positioned to continue executing its strategy.

Looking ahead, the cash balance may decline in the coming quarters, but additional capital is unlikely at this point. Without the need to invest in manufacturing capacity, it can focus on development, marketing, and sales, which is another factor suggesting outperformance is likely in the upcoming year.

The stock price action not only provides no red flags but also green flags for traders and investors. The monthly, weekly, and daily charts converge with bullish signals, supporting the broad market movement that occurred following the release. Though the stock price may continue to experience periodic pullbacks, those should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Long-term, this stock may sustain upward momentum for many quarters, potentially several years, with technical projections suggesting a minimum price of $30.

