Is Amprius Stock a Buy or Sell After Its Chief Technology Officer Dumped Nearly 40,000 Shares?

CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 39,690 shares for a transaction value of $476,351 on Jan. 28, 2026.

This sale represented 5.03% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position to 748,696 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was an option exercise with immediate disposition, affecting only direct ownership.

Trade size was above Mr. Stefan's historical median; the smaller holding base reflects substantial prior dispositions.

On Jan. 28, 2026, Dr. Constantin Ionel Stefan, Chief Technology Officer at Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), exercised options and immediately sold 39,690 shares of common stock in an open-market derivative transaction, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 39,690 Transaction value $476,351 Post-transaction shares (direct) 748,696 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $9.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.00); post-transaction value based on Jan. 28, 2026 market close (price not specified in SEC Form 4 or raw data sources).

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Dr. Stefan’s prior sell activity?

The 39,690 shares sold in this event are well above Dr. Stefan’s historical median sell-only transaction size of 14,276 shares, and also exceed the recent period median sell size of 32,357 shares.

The reduction reflects a significant shrinkage of Dr. Stefan’s available holding base, with direct shares now less than half of where they stood at the start of the most recent period, indicating the current transaction size is bounded by remaining capacity rather than a change in selling cadence.

This was exclusively a derivative event involving the exercise of 39,690 stock options, with all resulting shares immediately sold on the open market.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted Sept. 11, 2025, during a period when Amprius's one-year stock price had appreciated 358.75% as of Jan. 28, 2026, potentially maximizing proceeds from option conversion.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.60 billion Revenue (TTM) $57.81 million Net income (TTM) ($31.78 million) 1-year price change 358.75%

* 1-year performance calculated as of Jan. 28, 2026.

Company snapshot

Amprius Technologies manufactures silicon nanowire anode lithium-ion batteries, serving the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle sectors.

The company generates revenue through the sale of advanced battery solutions tailored to high-performance and specialized applications.

Primary customers include organizations in the aerospace, defense, and electric mobility industries seeking next-generation energy storage technologies.

Amprius operates at the intersection of advanced materials and energy storage, leveraging proprietary silicon nanowire anode technology to deliver high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The company’s focus on demanding end-markets, such as aerospace and electric vehicles, positions it to benefit from the accelerating adoption of electrification and lightweight energy solutions.

With a lean workforce and a technology-driven approach, Amprius aims to differentiate itself through superior battery performance and targeted industry partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

CTO Dr. Constantin Ionel Stefan’s sale of nearly 40,000 shares of Amprius stock is not a red flag. He still maintained almost 750,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

In addition, the sale was performed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company executives frequently create such plans to avoid accusations of executing transactions based on insider information.

Dr. Stefan’s sale comes at a time when Amprius shares are up. The stock is well above the 52-week low of $1.70 reached last March.

The share price performance is due to the company’s spectacular growth. In the third quarter, revenue rose 173% year over year to a record $21.4 million. The growth is coming from demand for its batteries, especially from the aerospace and defense sectors as drones see greater adoption in the wake of the rise of artificial intelligence.

But the increase in share price led to higher valuation as the stock’s price-to-sales ratio exceeded 25. This is quite expensive, making now a good time to sell shares. However, investors interested in buying the stock may want to wait for the price to dip first.

