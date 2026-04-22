Amprius (AMPX) Surges 9.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) shares rallied 9.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from a surge in demand for EVs, as consumers seek cheaper alternatives amid a war-driven oil price surge.

This battery maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Revenues are expected to be $25.67 million, up 127.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Amprius, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMPX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amprius is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), finished the last trading session 7.3% lower at $12.08. BTDR has returned 51% over the past month.

BITDEER TEC GRP's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.4. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.1%. BITDEER TEC GRP currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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