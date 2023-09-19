Amprius (AMPX) Stock Jumps 27.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) shares ended the last trading session 27.3% higher at $5.03. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Amprius has continued its upward momentum for the third consecutive day, fueled by positive sentiment surrounding the successful integration of its high-energy density cells into advanced battery packs. The packs are created by Tenergy, a prominent provider of comprehensive power solutions within the rechargeable battery sector.

This battery maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $0.6 million, down 26.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Amprius, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMPX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amprius is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS), finished the last trading session 1% lower at $7.28. AIRS has returned -6% over the past month.

For AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of +169.2% from what the company reported a year ago. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

