Amprius (AMPX) Q2 Revenue Soars 350%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) beat estimates by 18.1% in Q2 2025, climbing 350% year over year Revenue reached a company record in Q2 2025.

Gross margin (GAAP) turned positive for the first time at 9% in Q2 2025, following years of negative results.

Earnings per share loss narrowed to $0.05 (GAAP) for Q2 2025, better than the estimated $0.08 GAAP loss.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), a developer of advanced silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, reported its second-quarter earnings on August 7, 2025. The results marked a record for revenue in Q2 2025 and included the company’s first-ever positive gross margin (GAAP). Amprius exceeded analyst expectations for GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue, posting GAAP revenue of $15.1 million versus the $12.78 million consensus and an earnings per share loss of $0.05 (GAAP), compared to the estimated $0.08 loss. Revenue (GAAP) grew by 350% year-over-year in Q2 2025, Gross margin (GAAP) improved sharply, and the company continued to expand its customer base in aviation and drone applications. The quarter showed progress in scaling operations but also highlighted the need for continued cost control and manufacturing expansion.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.05) ($0.08) ($0.13) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $15.1 million $12.78 million $3.3 million 350 % Gross Margin 9 % (195 %) +204 pp Operating Expenses $8.2 million N/A N/A Cash and Cash Equivalents $54.2 million $46.4 million 17 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Amprius Technologies’ core business is the design and manufacturing of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries using silicon anode technology. Its batteries deliver performance characteristics like lightweight design and rapid charging, making them well suited for advanced aviation, drone, and specialized electric mobility markets.

Recent business priorities have centered on expanding its customer base, launching new products, and scaling manufacturing. Success for Amprius depends on keeping its innovation pipeline full, ramping up scalable production, and building partnerships with aerospace and defense leaders. Intellectual property protection also remains a key factor, as the company holds over 80 patents related to its battery innovations.

Quarterly Developments and Performance Drivers

In Q2 2025, Amprius generated record revenues of $15.1 million (GAAP), with strong momentum from customers in aviation and unmanned aerial systems (drones), surpassing analyst estimates by $2.32 million (GAAP), as shipments reached 93 customers. About 90% of revenue came from aviation, 86% of revenue came from customers outside the United States, reflecting broad adoption but also sector and geographic concentration.

The gross margin (GAAP) turned positive for the first time in Q2 2025, moving from negative 195% in Q2 2024 to 9%. This improvement resulted from increased SiCore shipments, which are gross margin positive. The company also attributed this step-change to its capital-light manufacturing model that leverages contract manufacturing partners, including a new facility in South Korea for supply chain diversification.

New technology milestones drove customer interest. Amprius launched its SiCore cell (SA102), a battery now reaching 450 watt-hours per kilogram in energy density, introduced in April 2025, compared to about 260 Wh/kg for typical electric vehicle batteries. A third party also validated a 500 Wh/kg battery platform, as disclosed by Amprius Technologies in 2024. The company’s batteries have been used in challenging applications, such as the Zephyr drone from AALTO/Airbus, which flew non-stop for 67 days using Amprius cells.

Operating expenses rose to $8.2 million in Q2 2025, up 27% from last year’s level, mainly due to more investment in research and development and sales activities. Net loss (GAAP) improved to $6.4 million in Q2 2025 from $12.5 million in Q2 2024. The company raised $9.8 million via share issuance to help support growth plans. Cash at period end was $54.2 million, with no debt. The backlog at quarter end totaled $29.1 million, up 57% year over year, although it declined sequentially due to a large order in the prior quarter.

Understanding the Product Portfolio and Applications

Amprius produces silicon anode lithium-ion batteries under platforms including SiCore and SiMaxx. The SiCore line, like the SA102 cell, offers high energy density -- a crucial metric that measures how much energy a battery stores per unit of weight. High energy density reduces aircraft weight, enabling longer flights and improved payload capacity for drones and advanced vehicles.

Other performance features include up to 10C (ten times capacity) continuous power, ultra-fast charging from zero to 80% in about six minutes, and reliable operation across a wide temperature range. These capabilities support use in cutting-edge aviation, defense, and specialty vehicle applications. As product orders have grown, Amprius has emphasized validating new batteries for different sectors while managing production efficiently through external manufacturing partners, including a new facility in South Korea.

Looking Ahead: Financial Guidance and Key Watch Areas

However, the company stated it has secured manufacturing capacity through its contract manufacturing network and intends to expand production via partnerships rather than investing heavily in its own new factories. Expansion of the planned Colorado facility remains on hold pending customer demand and government incentives.

Future growth will depend on Amprius’s ability to convert its pipeline of customer orders and backlog into revenue while maintaining gross margin gains and controlling operating costs. The company’s focus is on scaling output, further innovation in silicon anode technology, and building additional strategic partnerships in aerospace and defense. Investors should watch the gross margin trend, customer diversification, and pace of contract manufacturer expansion as primary indicators of sustainable growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.