Ampol to sell 49% stake in convenience stores property trust for $489.40 million

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Ampol Ltd ALD.AX said on Monday it would sell a 49% stake in a property trust that owns convenience stores to Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC GIC.UL and Charter Hall Group CHC.AX for A$682 million ($489.81 million).

The country's biggest fuel supplier said the minority stake was in a newly created property trust which would own 203 convenience retail sites throughout Australia.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.