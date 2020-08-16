Ampol to sell 49% stake in convenience stores property trust for $489.40 million

Australia's Ampol Ltd said on Monday it would sell a 49% stake in a property trust that owns convenience stores to Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC [GIC.UL] and Charter Hall Group for A$682 million ($489.81 million).

The country's biggest fuel supplier said the minority stake was in a newly created property trust which would own 203 convenience retail sites throughout Australia.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

