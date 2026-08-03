Is Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXAY's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CTXAY has gained about 32.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28%. This means that Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FuelCell Energy (FCEL). The stock is up 195.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy's current year EPS has increased 22.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 62.1% this year, meaning that CTXAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, FuelCell Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 56-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +5.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR and FuelCell Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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